I have a modest proposal to settle the “mask question” for good. Let’s set up cameras everywhere to see who’s wearing masks as required and let’s monitor numbers of visitors to every doorway everywhere. Then, only those who comply with the mask and social distancing ordinances, including government jurisdictions, get admission to hospitals for normal sicknesses and emergency treatments whether or not they caught COVID despite their fellow citizens’ behavior, since COVID is an invisible killer that doesn’t manifest symptoms for up to two weeks.
Sounds expensive? Well, how about the economic expense to our country of another total shutdown as the numbers spike following ill-conceived holiday travel—travel that people were warned against. How about the financial losses to people whose businesses closed due to the downturn in traffic? Want that to happen again? How about human the loss to families whose loved ones died? Put a price tag on that. How about the costs to youth missing out on a year or more of schooling and socialization? And more importantly, how many more frontline workers have to die or to have their health permanently impaired to treat those who found masks and social distancing “inconvenient?”
Still think COVID is a hoax? I can cite 300,000 reasons for which it’s not. But don’t go to a hospital, ever, whatever you do: hospitals run on the science that naysayers deny.
My father was an air raid warden — at the age of 12 — in WWII. He and mom survived the rationing of gas, foodstuffs (sugar included), and shoes and they essentially sacrificed their childhood to a multi-year fight against fascism. The Moaning Mildreds of today’s mask question wouldn’t have lasted a day in WWII — they simply don’t have it in them to act like adults in times of a national crisis.
Cathy Bodin
Emmitsburg
