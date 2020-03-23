Although Frederick’s great flood in 1976 devastated much of downtown, it also energized, and in many ways, saved the community by forcing us to take bold steps that have led to a much better Frederick. If we look at what is currently occurring, there might be a silver lining.
With the turbulence in the national markets right now and for the foreseeable future, people would like to put their resources in the best places they can — not particularly under their mattresses. Is there any place that is better to invest in than Frederick? With our rich heritage, our great people and an economy that is better than many in the country and around the world, this should make a lot of sense to many whether they have a lot of money or not. Also, there is so much to do.
All kinds of people who have been here are wanting to stay, and many from outside, desire to find a foothold that they can afford. Unfortunately, there simply is not enough housing that people can afford at different income levels and stages of life. On top of that, taxes are very high and that challenges the many who are house-poor.
Here are some ideas: The city has 73 parks and 800+ acres of land with too many only good for mowing. Fortunately, the government is just embarking on a study of all that land, and some of it might make sense for a wider variety of housing.
The county with its Livable Frederick Master Plan also offers opportunities for “found property.”
Our terrific local Habitat for Humanity now has a remarkable tool at its disposal — a land trust. If the land under which housing sits is not a cost, the price is greatly reduced. Along with that, there are two national groups starting a new study of how to use land more effectively that occupies areas of maximum community investment.
Presently there are many taxes for improvements but not for free-riders who just sit on valuable property, are speculating, and are not paying their fair share. Just think of some of the properties in downtown that are vacant and blighted and all the huge empty parking lots on the Golden Mile and elsewhere. They would have the incentive to use their properties more effectively or sell them to someone that will. However, this would greatly reduce the tax on almost all residential properties.
Frederick is one of the places being looked at to compare existing tax structure and moving to a different taxing structure, that, by the way, is already legal in Maryland. It will be very interesting to see their conclusions.
In 1990, there was an entity created called The Greater Frederick Development Corporation. In the early 2000s, it died.
Right now, it makes sense that we create a new organization so that everyone can invest here and can take advantage of what looks like a disaster, but might be a new beginning for Frederick.
Alan Feinberg is a resident of Frederick who pays attention to the city and its significant place in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.