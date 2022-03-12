China is watching what will happen in Ukraine, no doubt to gain insight on how it will move on Taiwan. It will seeing a strong reaction by the West that will send the Russian economy into turmoil and a possible regime change that is every bit as destructive to Russia as the military war it is pursuing on Ukraine. This may help China see, as it will Russia, that war brings social and economic repercussions on the perpetrator that will negate any gains made militarily. This is my hope.
Such a phenomenon has never been seen before — that you can perpetrate a war and destroy yourself in the process. The question the West is holding is whether or not economic and social war is as effective as a military war. World War III has started without everyone realizing what the armies look like.
As yet, the social/economic war machine has not been considered as effective as the military war machine. We will now begin seeing if the social/economic war machine is as effective as a military war machine. If it is, this will draw the free world together as nothing previous could.
We will see whether or not a powerful social/economic war can be as destructive as a military army. If so, the West needs to create a Department of Economic War and, with our allies, make anyone considering aggression reluctant to face it.
Don Briddell
Mount Airy
