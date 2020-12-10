For years, there has been much discussion and debate concerning our criminal justice system and how it must be reformed to be a just and fair system for all. Through lobbying efforts on the part of citizens and nonprofits, the Legislature has made some improvements that steer away from mass incarceration.
Some laws have been changed while others continue to espouse mass incarceration especially for the Black population. Why is this? In order to bring about effective reform that is fair and equitable no matter what race, sex, or creed, one must look at the criminal justice system as a whole which includes all its integral parts that should operate in unison to bring about the just results that our Constitution — both state and federal — proclaim.
The first part is the police, whether during investigation, search, seizure, arrest and detention prior to any preliminary court appearance. Defunding the police is a commonly used term after the killing of George Floyd. Defunding, however, means the taking away of funds from the police.
The word that should be used is “restructure” because the purpose of the police must change, not be eliminated. Restructuring should encompass not only new hiring and training standards that eliminate all possible violent tendencies, biases and prejudices, but also the integration of the police in the communities they serve so that they become in part, an agency with similar trappings of social service.
One must not forget that the main purpose of the police is to investigate possible crimes, searches, seizures, and arrests when necessary while abiding by all laws and procedures and being respectful of the person arrested. De-escalation of tense situations should be the norm instead of police brutality, the use of strangle holds, and other inhumane methods. There should be an elimination of no-knock warrants and other procedures that lead to needless tragic ends. New and higher standards should be implemented for the purpose of oversight for the immediate investigation and dismissal of officers who violate those standards.
The next part is the bail system which works against the poor and mostly Black people of our communities. It has been found that most people return to court on their court date because they were able to afford their bail. By the use of risk assessments, drug and alcohol screenings, and community-based programs, the chance that a poor defendant will return to court is increased and pre-trial detention along with the recidivism rate will decrease.
The next part is the prison system both federal, state and local. Rehabilitation should mean placing the offender, through the use of proper, detailed and continuous evaluations over a specific term of years, in a better position than prior to their conviction. This would reduce recidivism by increasing an offender’s chance and ability to acclimate to society and not revert to criminal behavior.
Prison conditions, medical, mental, drug, alcohol and psychological treatment and vocational and education programs, not only need much improvement, but also must be created and implemented for they are lacking in many prisons. There should also be continued oversight of these programs to determine their effectiveness. The reduction of mass incarceration results in the increase of funds that can be spent on programs previously discussed that will assist the inmate to make effective change and give him a hope for a brighter future outside the prison walls. Sentences also need to be reformed to eliminate long prison terms that serve no purpose but to foster a negative and hopeless attitude in inmates who can be rehabilitated through these programs. It will be more fruitful to have law abiding tax-paying citizens than to increase taxes to pay for mass incarceration.
The last system in parole. At present there is a bill before the Maryland General Assembly to remove the governor from the parole decision for lifers. Many inmates have expressed anxiety upon release because there is a high probability that they may return to prison because of a parole violation which is not a crime. Parole should assist the parolee with all aspects such as job skills, employment, drug, alcohol and mental health treatment, housing and any other service needed to be productive, have a sense of accomplishment, confidence and one of belonging.
The one factor that should be common to reform is that each part should be reformed so they are interdependent. More importantly, the gold thread that should be weaved throughout the system should be one of respect, dignity and love no matter the race, sex, or creed. Only by bringing all this together can we hope to not only achieve a more effective system that ends mass incarceration and suffering, but also one that results in people who have a strong desire to be law abiding, achieve desired goals and become productive members of society.
Maria D. Ciccone-Fiorentino is an attorney specializing in post-conviction cases and the appeals from those cases as well as motions for an illegal sentence and motions to modify sentence. All her clients are inmates in the Maryland Penitentiary Institutions, mostly serving life sentences. She is a solo practitioner practicing in Prince George’s County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City Circuit Courts, but is retiring by the end of this year. To read more, a longer article appears in the December issue of the Frederick County Bar Newsletter.
