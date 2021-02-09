I am compelled to respond to the article about the higher alcohol tax proposal under consideration in the Maryland General Assembly written by Erika Riley in the Feb. 1 edition. I feel that the article calls us to be against this, with lots of reasons laid bare.
But before we erupt, let's look a little closer: The tax increase is for one cent on every dollar spent — that's right, one penny. Going up to 10 percent, as Ms. Riley notes, is correct, and sounds like a lot. But going up to 10 percent in this instance equals a one penny per dollar increase (we already pay 9 pennies on every dollar of alcohol sales). A 12-pack of Bud Light costs about $10.50. The math is simple — from 9 cents to 10 cents total on that 12 pack. That's it. If you drink a 6-pack a day, then you're in for an extra $18.25 per year.
Now, we all work hard and stretch our money. We all pay our taxes, and rightfully expect something back for them. So let's take a closer look at that penny: How is your $18.25 a year in taxes going to work for you? It goes toward health care for those who do not otherwise have access to health care — the working poor and non-working poor.
Look even closer, the working poor who receive this health care will now be able to get medicine so they may continue to work, or will not have to work when so sick as to transmit illnesses (COVID anyone?). They can instead continue to earn their paycheck, pay their taxes, remain off of unemployment and avoid uninsured visits to the emergency room — all paid for by our taxes (much more than $18.25, I assure you!). And for the nonworking/uninsured who are often disabled — fewer emergency room visits, which for the uninsured are paid for by taxes. In both instances your $18.25 is working for you — directly. It's actually saving money.
We all, pay our taxes, and rightfully expect something for our money. The last thing we want to see is waste. I suggest that it is a wise use of an increase in the alcohol tax — the benefits accrue as much to us as those that it is intended to reach medically. Pennywise or pound foolish. I think it still holds.
Ellen, were the increased taxes solely to be used for what you describe, I might be for it. The alcohol tax goes into the "General" fund, which can go to ... anything, worthwhile or not.
You could make Bud Light tax free and I still would not buy it. Beer 101 overrides Econ 101.
