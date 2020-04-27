The Frederick community has a long history of coming together to do what’s right for the health and well-being of its residents. As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, I am overwhelmed by the level of generosity that exists in our community.
Thinking about Frederick Health’s mission statement — to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community — I often find that so many beyond our organization are dedicated to that very same mission. This has never been more true than today.
Along with our Auxiliary Volunteers, so many have quickly jumped into action to lend a helping hand. From making personal protective equipment, extending a kind gesture through donated meals, boosting our staff with letters of encouragement, or cheering us on through notes in nearby windows; we are so thankful.
As the sole health system and hospital in Frederick County, partnerships and community support play a vital role in our ability to thrive and care for the community we serve. These partnerships prove even more critical during times of crisis. We know we must solve many of our own COVID-19 challenges locally, and through collaboration and teamwork, we are.
I would like to recognize and thank all the extraordinary health care workers affiliated with Frederick Health. Your dedication to our patients, offered unconditionally and at personal risk is nothing short of amazing and we are grateful. Our entire medical community, first responders, skilled nursing facility personnel, grocery and restaurant workers, state and local government, community agencies, and fellow nonprofit organizations and volunteers have shown tremendous resiliency and we owe them our appreciation. I would also like to recognize the great work of our local news media. Access to trusted, relevant, local news is a privilege no longer available in many communities across the country. Thank you to The Frederick News-Post, particularly health reporter Heather Mongilio, and our local radio and television news media, for working tirelessly to provide accurate and reliable updates related to COVID-19.
In these uncertain times, I take great comfort in knowing that the Frederick community continues to stand with our organization and cheer on our frontline staff. Whether we are treating someone with COVID-19 or someone experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, we remain ready and prepared to care for this community. I want you to know that there is no reason to delay treatment, ignore symptoms, or put off your health care concerns for another day. We have taken all necessary safety precautions to protect our patients and staff, and it is safe to seek care when you are in need.
We are truly blessed that so many wonderful individuals and organizations call Frederick their home. While there is still more work to be done, and likely more challenges we will face, I am confident that by continuing to work together and support one another, we will emerge stronger than ever before.
