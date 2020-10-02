No matter what our politics, I think we can agree that America is at a difficult place right now. And regardless of what we think the solutions are, there is one overriding obstacle that we need to overcome in order to get to a better place: fear.
We are too often afraid of the beliefs of those who do not believe as we do and even suspicious of those who hold opposing views. This must end. No matter how much I disagree with you, I must not regard you as an enemy. I am a husband, a father, a veteran, a neighbor, and maybe even your doctor.
It is likely that we both want to feed, clothe, house, protect and educate our families and give our children a decent chance at a happy and productive future. What divides us sometimes is the “how” of getting to these goals. Don’t let someone tell you that because you and I disagree about the how, that one of us is good and one of us is evil.
Regardless of your faith tradition, you have probably seen writings about love triumphing over hate. Love doesn’t mean you agree all the time or never get upset about something someone says or believes that conflicts strongly with your values.
Think about your family holiday gatherings. Was there never a serious disagreement that occurred? And yet in the end you somehow worked it out, you made peace and ate and laughed together. We are all part of the family of humankind. And we are all privileged to live in what I believe is still the best country on Earth. Let’s treat one another as family. Maybe then we can start to solve some of our problems big and small.
“You will not enter Paradise until you believe and you will not believe until you love each other. Shall I show you something that, if you did, you would love each other? Spread peace between yourselves.” — the Quran
"Any love that depends on a specific cause, when that cause is gone, the love is gone; but if it does not depend on a specific cause, it will never cease." — Pirkei Avot, 5:19
“You shall not hate your brother in your heart, but you shall reason frankly with your neighbor, lest you incur sin because of him.” — Leviticus 19:17
