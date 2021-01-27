The Frederick County Health Department has outdone itself!
On Inauguration Day, my wife and I drove to the Francis Scott Key Center to receive our COVID vaccine inoculations. I had a perfectly miserable time on-line trying to schedule our appointments and ended up getting my appointment at FSK Center and my wife’s 30 minutes later at Butterfly Ridge.
However, when I arrived at FSK Center, the staff suggested that perhaps my wife could have her records transferred to the FSK Center and get her vaccine at the same time and place as I got mine. With help from a number of the staff at FSK Center, we were able to accomplish that task. My wife and I were both inoculated at the same place and at the same time saving us considerable hassle.
The staff at FSK Center was professional and helpful beyond the call of duty. We very much appreciate their help and kindness this past Wednesday.
We look forward to receiving our second injection in February. It is already scheduled for both of us and is at the same location and time for both of us. This is very helpful for people in their 80s and who are less mobile than we used to be. Thank you to the Frederick County Health Department and thank you to the staff at Francis Scott Key Center who helped us on Inauguration Day.
