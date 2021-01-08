Following the News-Post's articles concerning possible improper city official behavior issues, I have some thoughts to express. Specifically, I have not seen privacy issues addressed. The following is one such example.
Several social media statements have been mentioned. I have not read that the authors of those statements have given permission for themselves to be brought into this public forum. If they have not, I would like to ask two questions. First, the authors of those statements will certainly need to be identified and asked to provide more details. They may not wish to do that, so have their privacy rights been violated? Secondly, without more information provided by them, is this simply online gossip?
Sometimes folks do just want to vent, but not get into a political debate, which is exactly what this has become. It would have been better, in my opinion, for Alderman Ben MacShane to have requested a closed meeting where his concerns could have been addressed. Then, the above questions could have been addressed and a path forward determined — without involving the public immediately.
