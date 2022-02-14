Each year during the FCPS budget hearings, the point is made that teachers compensation in Frederick County is near the bottom statewide.
Conversely, the Frederick County real estate tax rate is very near the top statewide, among the 23 counties. Only Baltimore and Charles County’s rates are higher.
County real estate taxes pay about half of the FCPS budget. The remaining half ostensibly covers the County’s operations.
Is this imbalance, for example, because of a misallocation of resources? Not managing over head costs? Too many staff positions? This is applicable to both the FCPS and county government.
The question for those running for county office is; what do you intend to do that will keep the real estate tax rate the same or lower, while addressing teacher salaries?
As they seem to have done in 20 other counties, including Montgomery, Howard, Prince Georges and Washington counties that are often used as a salary reference point, yet have a lower tax rate.
Ellis Kitchen
Frederick
