Bars and restaurants are opening to more normal service again, thanks to general adherence to good public health measures. But, in choosing where to eat and drink, keep in mind that a quiet venue is a safer venue.
Not only does loud speech generate more droplets and aerosols, but leaning close to your friend to make yourself heard, increases the risk for both parties.
We may miss being in a room crowded with loud and happy people, but that scene will be hazardous for a while yet. A quiet room is safer for now.
