Remember our social distances measures when you do go out.
To restaurants that have tables and chairs available for people to sit, chat and nibble on carry-out food, perhaps not during this horrific coronavirus pandemic.
My letter to the editor is not to point fingers at a particular entity, rather, as a whole, to remind all of us about the seriousness with social distancing and the ease with spreading COVID-19.
Sincerely,
A Middletown mom
i second this opinion. we are to stay at home unless on an errand for medicine or food. scratchoff lottery tickets are not essential people. your redbull and cigarettes can wait. you are putting the cashiers who have to deal with your ignorance at risk.
