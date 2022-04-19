Heading home at dusk a while ago, my husband and I saw an empty car stopped on the other side of the road while the driver, a young woman who turned out to be an unfamiliar neighbor, tried to get hold of an exhausted, worried-looking pup that was running down the road in our direction. When we stopped, too, opened a car door, and called to him, he ran over and climbed in. By this time, the young woman, who wasn’t the dog’s owner, had almost reached us, traffic was backing up in both directions. Whether or not the other drivers could tell what was happening, no one yelled obscenities at us or blared their horns.
When we and our neighbor finally pulled both cars over by an abandoned barn and called the number on the dog’s collar — his name, Cody, was on it along with the number — a man answered and said he’d be right there. In a few minutes, he drove up in his truck. He turned out to be an unfamiliar neighbor, too, but when he gestured down the road toward where he and his family lived, we realized we’d often passed the enormous political sign he’d put up about six years ago on behalf of a candidate who would later become president, and whose four-year reign symbolized, for us and a majority of our fellow citizens, a country gone crazily awry. (Full disclosure, I once imagined pulling the sign up or scrawling obscenities on it under cover of darkness but resisted the impulse.)
In any case, the “enemy” sign owner was a young man who seemed as worried, exhausted and good-natured as his pup, and was incredibly relieved and grateful he’d been found unharmed. The five of us (four humans, one dog) stood there for a while longer, exchanging pleasantries before going our three separate ways, all happier than before.
That brief encounter reminded me of something I’ve sometimes realized and puzzled over: Most well-cared-for animals, like most children, just want everybody to be happy and kind to each other and have a good time. (True, it’s a little different for wildlife, who have to do what’s in their wild natures, which isn’t always pretty. But unlike us, they have no choice.) But if they’re desensitized by harsh treatment or surroundings or some genetic trick of fate, anything can happen.
Like so many others, I want to do what I can for “my side” of the issues I believe could soon mean life or death for our democracy, our humanity and every living thing. (Including the children it takes a peaceful, equitable, good-willed village to raise well enough to find better ways than most of us have to carry on the country’s founding dream.) But I also want to remember and savor the moments when the air was clear and sweet between neighbors who often can’t accept or understand each others’ sense of reality and “rightness” yet together can still share in the happiness of a panting, smiling runaway who will soon be safe and sound back home.
jo harte
Frederick
