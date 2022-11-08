I’m writing in response to the Oct. 6 story about a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters (“Six council candidates focus on public safety, taxation in virtual forum”), whose organization is “supposed” to be a nonpartisan.

Betty Mayfield, the moderator and a past co-president of the League, took a political side when asking whether Frederick County should keep the sheriff’s office, or replace it with a police department.

