I’m writing in response to the Oct. 6 story about a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters (“Six council candidates focus on public safety, taxation in virtual forum”), whose organization is “supposed” to be a nonpartisan.
Betty Mayfield, the moderator and a past co-president of the League, took a political side when asking whether Frederick County should keep the sheriff’s office, or replace it with a police department.
Surprisingly, but thankfully, many candidates said they didn’t see a problem with the current status of law enforcement and wouldn’t work to change it.
While there are certainly many fine police departments around the nation, and especially here in Frederick County, the fact remains that, generally speaking, the police chief in every organization is appointed to their position.
This means that he or she is hired by, and works “at the pleasure of,” a politically elected leader, normally a mayor or county executive. In contrast, sheriffs are elected “by the people, work for and answer to, the people.”
How this plays out in practical terms has been dramatically demonstrated at all levels of government around the nation over the last several years.
Two of the most notable might be when there was rioting in Baltimore City and the police wanted to act on it, but were told to “stand down” by the mayor. This was no doubt a bad political decision, and the results were obvious.
The police chief answered to a politician and not the people he served.
Locally, on more than one occasion, the progressive political entities in Frederick County tried to interfere with the running of the sheriff’s office and were reminded that the sheriff works for the people, and answers only to them.
The school resource officer (SRO) is a perfect example.
When there were legions of folks and special interest groups wanting to either gut or completely do away with the SRO program, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins stood strong and held onto a very valuable and much needed program.
There are other close by jurisdictions where, with a police department, this was not the case.
If the League of Women Voters is truly nonpartisan, I suggest they ask pertinent questions that would support their position. This question was not one of those.
