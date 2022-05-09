Thank you for hosting the annual Father (grandfather, uncle) and Daughter Dance for younger Girl Scouts in feeder elementary schools that took place at Windsor Knolls Middle School.
Thank you for paying it forward by planning and hosting this event that was well attended by 100-200 scouts and their escorts.
This event was not held since COVID began.
It takes much planning and much coordination by the entire team of older Girl Scouts. Several other appropriate and fun activities were well-orchestrated with timely precision to the delight of all participants. This dance has been an ongoing tradition for Girl Scouts — at least since 1990 — who have been associated with Windsor Knolls Middle School and Girl Scouts.
Again, as a grandfather of one very happy and very pleased third grader, we and many others thank you all for all of your hard work and dedication to Girl Scouts and its goals.
Not a step was missed in planning this fun-filled evening for all participants on that evening on April 1. Thank you again for planning this fun-filled evening for all involved and promoting Girl Scouting.
Girl Scout Troop 81148 members helped to usher in a new and much-needed hopeful era after having dealt with COVID for so long.
I apologize this letter was delayed by an unexpected out-of-state and extended work trip.
STAN MORDENSKY
Ijamsville
