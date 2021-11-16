With all the talk of improving our nation’s infrastructure and finally having a bill in place, I couldn’t resist giving a shout out to the folks at Frederick City Public Works and the amazing job they did repaving Stitely Alley several months ago.
As an obscure alley between East Seventh and Sixth streets, it wouldn’t mean much to most people, but my neighbors and I are grateful for not having to put up with a series of potholes rattling our cars, or filling with water and freezing in the winter.
The crew was friendly, even while dealing with the summer heat, and provided updates as the project was quickly finished. Now the only thing that rattles my car is driving over all the walnuts that have dropped on the alleyway.
Nancy Luse
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.