As I sit to compose this message, it is 8 a.m. and dark outside. It could be lighter on this overcast morning had we not “celebrated” daylight saving time just two days ago.
I am still discovering clocks to re-set in the house, car and on automatic timers. My own natural clock will also re-set itself again only to be reset again in December.
Daylight Saving doesn’t save. It upsets the natural rhythms of the sun and moon, instead of the gradual changes in light and dark that is normal and a part of natural life. Let’s stop manipulating nature.
How do we decide which daylight to use? Winter or spring?
Think about splitting the difference and moving the hands on the clock half an hour next December. We will never have to do it again. Save money and time while living in natural light.
30 minutes? No, absolutely not. 42 minutes or nothing at all.
even easier solution is to not change back in the fall and be done with it.
No, actually it is not dark at 8 AM, but yah I hate springing forward.
