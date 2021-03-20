As I sit to compose this message, it is 8 a.m. and dark outside. It could be lighter on this overcast morning had we not “celebrated” daylight saving time just two days ago.

I am still discovering clocks to re-set in the house, car and on automatic timers. My own natural clock will also re-set itself again only to be reset again in December.

Daylight Saving doesn’t save. It upsets the natural rhythms of the sun and moon, instead of the gradual changes in light and dark that is normal and a part of natural life. Let’s stop manipulating nature.

How do we decide which daylight to use? Winter or spring?

Think about splitting the difference and moving the hands on the clock half an hour next December. We will never have to do it again. Save money and time while living in natural light.

Tags

(3) comments

public-redux
public-redux

30 minutes? No, absolutely not. 42 minutes or nothing at all.

Report Add Reply
Reader1954

even easier solution is to not change back in the fall and be done with it.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

No, actually it is not dark at 8 AM, but yah I hate springing forward.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!