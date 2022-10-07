When reading the article, “Truck trap,” in Wednesday’s edition of The Frederick News-Post, I had to wonder about the statement credited to Mr. Dale Grimm: “He doesn’t ever see the issue being resolved.”
At about the time the Costco warehouse began operating, and trucks started getting stuck under the railroad bridge, I wrote to the FNP a common sense solution to this issue, which was obviously ignored. In this letter, the simple solution that would eliminate the problem was to excavate the Md. 75 road surface for an appropriate distance, approaching and exiting the railroad bridge, to achieve an additional 2 feet of bridge clearance for a total of 14 feet, 6 inches (the minimum standard for interstate bridges). This excavated area would probably be 100 yards on each side of the bridge to allow a gradual grade down to the bridge and back up to the existing road surface.
