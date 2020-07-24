I am a rising sophomore at Brunswick High School. With the ambiguity surrounding the proposed reopening plan, I am writing to voice my opinion on the issue.
The closure of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was certainly a very significant change which presented interesting challenges for both students and teachers. Having to establish a functional routine and a diligent work ethic in a new learning environment, with no predetermined constructs, was certainly a difficult task for many. But as I experienced and observed throughout the period of digital and remote learning during the latter half of the past school year, many students excelled in the format.
Academically, students like myself and many others rejoiced with the opportunity to set our own schedules and learn at our own pace. Perhaps more importantly, many students had the necessary time and breaks away from the monotony of a daily school bell schedule to develop many new interests and skill sets, learn new ideas and perspectives, and for high school students especially, to obtain skills such as time management and a good work ethic. These skills will enable them to take their education and future into their own hands, all of which are paramount for college and career readiness, and success in any endeavor.
As a result, I started a petition recently which would allow for a permanent system to be implemented that gives every student the option of continuing online learning from home. For more information on this petition, visit my Instagram @sololearning.
It’s important to note that I think the reduction of school populations via a plan that allows a choice between traditional schooling and remote online learning is also beneficial in consideration of public health safety, environmental or infrastructural concerns of operating school districts, and more.
When I started the petition for a virtual learning option, I did so not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a vision that the future of education was choice-based. Not just in regards to district or school choice, but a choice of learning experience. I believe this system is what will best serve each and every student going forward, even past the pandemic.
I believe that a virtual learning option needs to be included throughout all stages of the reopening plan and moreover, I would love to see such a system permanently implemented to ensure the success of every young mind.
