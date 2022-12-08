In her Nov. 21 letter to the editor (“Giving thanks”), Jan Gardner, our departing county executive, reminded us of the many accomplishments under her leadership these past eight years.
She gave her thanks and gratitude to the Frederick County community, and I feel we return thanks and gratitude to her for what she has done for the county.
One way of showing our thanks would be to finish a project dear to her that she was unable to complete satisfactorily.
As the first detailed area plan under Gardner’s Livable Frederick Master Plan, the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan was intended to protect the Sugarloaf area, preserving its essentially rural and beautiful nature.
Gardner really wanted to protect it, with legislation and not just with hopeful words.
The Sugarloaf Plan ran into stiff resistance from developers, but this is not surprising. Their aim and function is to convert rural landscapes into developments, businesses, or shopping malls, which is inherently at odds with preserving a treasured landscape.
Gardner and her administration could not stand up to their pressure. Tom Natelli and other developers maneuvered business interests and even Stronghold to oppose a legal measure for preserving the Sugarloaf area.
Time ran out; the present county government ran out of steam and just kicked the can, settling for yet another plan that is merely advisory and not legally binding.
It’s my hope that the incoming county executive and County Council will be able to stand up to the developers this time, to bring forward the legislation that the outgoing government simply kicked down the road.
The county Planning Commission once before offered for county action an overlay legal plan that would put real teeth into the Sugarloaf Plan.
If the commissioners once again offer the county government that chance, perhaps this time officials will be able to stand up to the tough pressure they are certain to get from developers and others who are out to extract a different kind of “treasure” from our “Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape.”
(0) comments
It will be interesting to see if the new CE can keep Jan's good works and leave the backroom shenanigans behind.
Remember Jessica, that secret plan is not really secret anymore. Jan got out before the political bill came due. Don't make her mistake of thinking it's OK to do a bad thing for a 'good' cause.
