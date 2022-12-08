In her Nov. 21 letter to the editor (“Giving thanks”), Jan Gardner, our departing county executive, reminded us of the many accomplishments under her leadership these past eight years.

She gave her thanks and gratitude to the Frederick County community, and I feel we return thanks and gratitude to her for what she has done for the county.

Tags

(0) comments

TheLorax1

It will be interesting to see if the new CE can keep Jan's good works and leave the backroom shenanigans behind.

Remember Jessica, that secret plan is not really secret anymore. Jan got out before the political bill came due. Don't make her mistake of thinking it's OK to do a bad thing for a 'good' cause.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription