With apologies to Charles Dickens, this is another tale of two cities. Many years ago, I was fortunate to live in the beautiful and welcoming city of Minneapolis. Some of the state’s 10,000 lakes are located within the city limits as are several lovely parks, and at that time, a shopping district with stores that rivaled any found in New York. Now, when I turn on the television, I see looted and burned shops and public buildings, gangs bent on destruction setting fires and fighting the police. The letters ACAB are painted in various places.
Last Friday, another lovely city was threatened. Flags were burned, a car vandalized, citizens frightened and ACAB spay-painted on the side of a house. Will Frederick one day soon be the subject of the nightly news? We pray not but the Frederick Socialists and other groups like them must be stopped now. These are not protests, they are riots. Let’s save this city before, like Minneapolis, it is too late.
P.S. According to Google, ACAB means All Cops Are Bastards.
Is this about the insurrection on January 6? Where five were killed, cops died, over 140 ‘blue lives’ injured, the Capitol seized, calls to hang Mike Pence, over 400 arrest with more to come, In a beautiful city? Yes, all those groups must be stopped.
Flags were burned..."
Oh. Em. Gee.
An interesting letter and a nice picture of the city of lakes. But it makes me wonder. I have to ask, “Will You really sweep away the Socialist with the rioters? And what if we find only 50 Socialist in Frederick? What will we do then? What if we find a rioter that is not a Socialist? Who can they be? And who knows how this can end?
Put me in mind of Genesis 18:23
Deb [beam]
Oh puhleeze! You are painting all protesting unequal treatment as "socialists", whatever that really means in your mind. You are doing the same as some who protest some police members.
Seems to forget about a group of anti-socialists that rioted on Jan. 6. How convienent.
Hay - Unfounded rumor, at best.
