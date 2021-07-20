First of all, Ann – Thank you for the years of stories that took us to farms, flowers, mountains, holidays and life. And the tribute – Many years ago, Ann Love took a teenage girl into her house to watch over her children.
The job became a friendship and a wonderful learning experience. It gave the girl experience in caring for boys who saw no mountain too big to climb. Then a brand-new baby joined the group adding more experience and learning. The teenage girl was me.
Ann Love and her family were such a great part in helping me find out what a loving family was and that taking care of children would become my forte in so many ways. And later, Ann taught me she also never saw a mountain too big to climb as she faced tragedy but stayed strong through it all. I will say I never needed the Wizard of Oz. I had my own Wizard of Graceham.
Thanks, Ann, for giving me a heart to love children, a mind to prepare for life, and courage to survive whatever that life may bring.
