Although I am certainly happy for him as he further advances his career in journalism, it was bittersweet to learn reporter Steve Bohnel will be leaving the Frederick News-Post.
For the past two and half years, Steve took an active look into our town's government and attended many meetings, whether in-person or virtually. I always felt that Steve was genuinely interested in our small town and not just simply doing his job.
Thank you, Steve, for reporting on Emmitsburg well. I wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors.
