Congratulations to the Frederick Symphony Orchestra. Its concert “Broadway and Beyond” at the Weinberg Center on April 30 was superb.

One of the great accomplishments of a civilized society is to witness a group of people, working together to produce quality music. That was what happened at the Weinberg, where people with different instrument skills presented some of the best music produced in the last 70 years.

