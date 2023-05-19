Congratulations to the Frederick Symphony Orchestra. Its concert “Broadway and Beyond” at the Weinberg Center on April 30 was superb.
One of the great accomplishments of a civilized society is to witness a group of people, working together to produce quality music. That was what happened at the Weinberg, where people with different instrument skills presented some of the best music produced in the last 70 years.
The magic of an orchestra is that many people work together to produce complex but uplifting sounds together with an accompanying variety of feelings that span the broad spectrum of human emotions, including joy, exuberance, perseverance, resolution, challenges, insights, triumph, sorrow, struggle, endurance, confrontation, thrill, adventure, dreams, inspiration, hope, and triumph.
The contribution of music to our quality of life in America is substantial. Nothing can express our shared emotions as much as good music.
Music helps to unify us and strengthen bonds of friendship. We certainly need this today, and Frederick is blessed to have our own symphony orchestra to provide this valuable contribution to our community.
Thanks again to the Frederick Symphony Orchestra.
