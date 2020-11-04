My conservative friend presented me with the following argument for why religion should play a bigger role in the lives of Americans, which I found absolutely fascinating. It went something like this:
If you accept God and the Bible you stand to gain future eternal rewards.
If by some chance there is no God, or the Bible is wrong, you have lost nothing, except an hour out of your Sundays. However, if you continue to refuse God, you are certain to experience a future of pain and torment, since you will not ascend into Heaven. You have so little to gain and everything to lose by ignoring the Bible. Why not wager that God does indeed exist, and is the path to a better future?
And to my conservative friends who no doubt agree with this line of thought, I ask you this: why are you not willing to make a similar wager regarding climate change? We have everything to lose and little to gain if we wager that climate change isn’t real. And the stakes are much higher, considering we are damning not ourselves, but our future generations to suffering.
Kevin Parks
Frederick
A person I was friends with not so long ago professes to be a devout Catholic. He does the gratuitous hour a week in the pews and prays at meals....and - nothing else, except rag on illegal aliens, spew hatred for liberals and Muslims, and denies climate change until he’s blue in the face. I once asked him how he can so steadfastly deny climate change when Pope Francis in 2015 issued his encyclical ‘On Care For Our Common Home’ in which he called on believers who deny CC to open their minds and accept it as a human rights issue. His response: “oh, he’s a left wing liberal from South America. I don’t care about what he says.” Well, isn’t that special? So aside from hardly being a Christ-like fellow, he’s a stone cold religious hypocrite. Whenever his alt-right political views conflict with the Bible or church, he chooses politics every time (sorry pal, you can’t have it both ways). So for him, religion is merely a means to an end for his personal salvation. I know atheists that are far better people in the spirit of Christ than him.
So, just because he thinks he believes does he get invited to heaven but better people who actually help to make the world a cleaner and better place - rather than his complaining and passing wicked judgment from his high horse on others - don’t make the cut? Does an axe murder who becomes born again or confesses his sins on his death bed qualify for eternal salivation because he had a last minute epiphany? How about a defrocked priest who was a pedophile but still reads his Bible religiously?
Dude, it’s not what you believe about God that redeems you in the end, but how much you live by the golden rule and just be an overall good person.
Me thinks you’re not giving this enough thought.
My apologies to the author. I agree with him. My rhetorical questions are for his friend.
This is called "Pretzel logic". Climate Change has been going on forever - millions of years. It's funny, a little time ago, the scientists thought the world was getting colder, but that didn't materialize. We are getting a little warmer, but numerous things could change that at any time - Volcano's wildfires, anything that can block the sun for a period of time will do it. We had a hole in our Ozone and the scientists were screaming it would ruin our earth, it's now gone. The earth will heal itself, can we help by reducing greenhouse gases? Probably.
Oh there are so many ways to waste time. Choose church.
Right on DW!!
If there is a god but not the one you thought, you’ve lost the wager.
The analogy is silly. We have data for the climate. We don’t have data for deities.
