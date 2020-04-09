First, I would like to thank all of our health care workers on the front lines of the battle we are facing. You walk into the line of fire with high emotions and fear, yet do it anyway.
First, they have to deal with the stress of the current work conditions. Next, when they complete their shifts, they have to worry about bringing the coronavirus home to their families. Finally, while they face the issues of doing their jobs, often without the best options for personal protective equipment, many of them also have outstanding student loans.
I believe the next relief bill should include language that could relieve them of these debts. I could see some sort of salary cap similar to the other stimulus plans already passed.
I contacted our congressional representatives recently via email. I received a response from Rep. David Trone’s office that was very receptive to this idea.
I would like to urge everyone to reach out to your representatives. The more they hear from us, the more likely they may act. This might be the best way we can say thank you.
