This is why we have so many mass shootings.
A witches’ brew in the cauldron:
— an anti-God philosophy being preached in kindergarten through 12th grade, and in college
— teaching generations that humans are just intelligent animals
— pop culture promoting nihilism (nothing matters)
— self-worship
— overly sexualized young men who become frustrated and blame the world for their celibacy
— violence in all media, music, video games, TV and movies
— unwillingness to institutionalize the mentally ill
— delusions of fame and grandeur
— removal of shame as a form of personal constraint
— and, from a previous gun owner, the ubiquity of firearms in the hands of unstable volatile psychopaths
The result: armed nihilistic psychopaths spurred on by self-loathing, hatred for society, and vengeance in their cold, dead, Godless hearts who willingly kill the most innocent for revenge and fame.
Barry Tolbert
Frederick
(3) comments
Interesting to read the tags at the conclusion of this letter.
Why are mass shootings only an American problem?
“an anti-God philosophy being preached in kindergarten through 12th grade, and in college”
If this is true*, that’s outrageous! Public schools have no business preaching an anti-God philosophy. Government should be strictly neutral amongst religions and between religion and no religion. If there is a public school somewhere preaching an anti-God philosophy then call the ACLU. They defend government violations of the Bill of Rights better than anyone.
* I doubt it is true. In my observation, “anti-God” almost always means “adhering to the Constitution by failing to privilege God”.
