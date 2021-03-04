Will my legacy to my great-great-great-great-grandchildren be a pile of plastic garbage that makes them sick? I hope not.
The sad truth is that the single-use plastic items that I have purchased and used will be around for many more generations than that. No matter how many personal choices I make to avoid plastic, a systemic problem remains.
Big oil companies see their futures threatened by decreasing demand for oil, for electricity and transportation, and so they are ramping up plastic production to try to stay in the game. This benefits them and hurts so many of us.
Chemicals in plastics called endocrine disruptors are "associated with breast cancer, infertility, premature puberty, obesity, allergies and diabetes” (Plastic Atlas, 2019). With “over 400 million tons produced globally every year and 40 percent becoming garbage after less than a month” (Plastic Atlas, 2019), this problem will only get worse.
Only 9 percent of plastic is recycled and most is only recycled one time. Incinerators, which lead to dirty air pollution and highly toxic byproducts, are not the answer.
Did you know the average person consumes a credit card size amount of plastic each week? A study from University of Newcastle in Australia estimates that “people may ingest up to 5 grams of plastic every week—about the weight of a credit card.”
Go to mdelect.net and type in your address for a list of links to your elected officials, to easily email them and ask them to stop subsidizing fossil fuel companies and instead hold them accountable for the problems they are creating. Maryland Del. Sara Love introduced single-use plastic legislation in Maryland (HB69) and on the federal level, Rep. Alan Lowenthal has introduced the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act (HR 5845).
While I share much of the LTE writer's opinion, I disagree with the statement that "Big oil companies see their futures threatened by decreasing demand for oil, for electricity and transportation, and so they are ramping up plastic production to try to stay in the game...."
Oil companies may produce plastics or supply the raw materials for other companies to produce plastic. If they didn't supply material for producing plastic they would just produce more gasoline and other end products for the growing needs f other countries.
Generally speaking, demand for a product doesn't increase just because supply increases otherwise Ford could have risen to the top of the auto world by flooding the market with Edsels or the inventor of "pet rocks" could have become as wealthy as Bill Gates if he only produced more "pet rocks.".
Oil companies are not making the demand for plastic, they are meeting the demand for plastic by other companies and end users. For example the use of bubble wrap reduces shipping costs and that has become more important as more people have increased their online shopping. One example on the consumer side is maybe people could stop buying water in plastic bottles (generally speaking it's no better than tap water), thus cutting the demand for plastic and then production of plastic water bottles (and the plastic wrap around some water bottle packages) may drop.
Glad to see awareness on the rise. But I have no hope we can wean ourselves off this insidious product anytime soon. There’s too much money at stake and just about every single consumer item we use is made of the stuff or packaged in it or both. Convenience is king. It’s become as essential to our survival as water itself.
I really try to eliminate plastic from my life wherever possible, but it’s just absolutely everywhere. I’ve made peace with the fact that I’m a conscientious polluter and until there’s enough political will to regulate this crap, there’s nothing I can do.
People like Pdl demand their god-given right as Americans to use disposable plastic shopping bags, but, yah, even without the shopping bags, most of us use way too much plastic that gets thrown out. It was only recently when I realized most plastic is not recycled.
Remember the scene from "The Graduate," a party guest's big tip to Dustin was "plastics"? And here we are.
