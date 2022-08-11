Human beings develop at an astonishingly rapid pace.

The cardiovascular system is the first major system to function. At about 22 days after conception, the child’s heart begins to circulate blood, unique from that of the child’s mother, and a heartbeat can be detected on ultrasound. At just six weeks, the child’s eyes, eyelids, nose, mouth and tongue have formed. Electrical brain activity can be detected at six or seven weeks, and by the end of the eighth week, the child has developed all of its own organs. By 10 weeks after conception, the child can make bodily movements. From as early as 12 weeks — and certainly by 20 weeks — an unborn child can feel pain. The ultrasound done typically at 20 weeks gestation provides not only pictures but a real-time video of the active life of the child in the womb: clasping their hands, sucking their thumb, yawning, stretching, getting the hiccups, covering their ears to a loud sound nearby — even smiling.

Tags

(1) comment

public-redux
public-redux

No mention of a soul?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription