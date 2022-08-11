Human beings develop at an astonishingly rapid pace.
The cardiovascular system is the first major system to function. At about 22 days after conception, the child’s heart begins to circulate blood, unique from that of the child’s mother, and a heartbeat can be detected on ultrasound. At just six weeks, the child’s eyes, eyelids, nose, mouth and tongue have formed. Electrical brain activity can be detected at six or seven weeks, and by the end of the eighth week, the child has developed all of its own organs. By 10 weeks after conception, the child can make bodily movements. From as early as 12 weeks — and certainly by 20 weeks — an unborn child can feel pain. The ultrasound done typically at 20 weeks gestation provides not only pictures but a real-time video of the active life of the child in the womb: clasping their hands, sucking their thumb, yawning, stretching, getting the hiccups, covering their ears to a loud sound nearby — even smiling.
Medicine, too, confirms the existence of the child before birth as a distinct human person. Fetal surgery has become a medical specialty. You can cite some of the surgeries now performed on children before their birth, such as shunting to bypass an obstructed urinary tract, removal of tumors at the base of the tailbone, and treatment of congenital heart disease. There are many others.
“Pro-choice” feminist Naomi Wolf, who in a ground-breaking article in 1996, argued that the abortion-rights community should acknowledge the “fetus, in its full humanity” and that abortion causes “a real death.” More recently, Kate Michelman, long-time president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, acknowledged that “technology has clearly helped to define how people think about a fetus as a full, breathing human being.”
Summary: Those who justify abortion by claiming that “no one knows when life begins” are not arguing science but rather their own brand of politics, philosophy or even religion. Their argument is not about when life begins but about when, or whether, that life deserves legal acknowledgment and protection.
No mention of a soul?
