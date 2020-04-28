The late President Eisenhower would be thrilled at the news of the near completion of the bridge and sidewalk project on East Main Street in Emmitsburg.
Since the project was funded and started during his administration — I think — I’m sure he’d tip his hat to the project that equaled the building of the Panama Canal, in duration!
On the other hand, he probably knew that any farmer in Frederick County, with three decent helpers, could have gotten the job done in three weeks!
Tom Caulfield
Emmitsburg
