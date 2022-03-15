As I follow the news regarding Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, I remember the saying, absolute power corrupts absolutely. Putin is devoid of any morality. He believes he can do whatever he pleases without answering to anyone. Putin has obviously miscalculated!
The world, like Ukrainian citizens, is strongly opposed to his war-like and corruptive behaviors and has taken a strong stand to help Ukraine and to punish Putin. The U.S. has led this effort in the name of freedom and democracy. Our nation has always striven to protect and defend the oppressed.
I find it truly unbelievable that some current American elected officials (those who follow the want-to-be dictator) are not behind our president in his efforts to stop Putin. In fact, Trump and his disciples are supporting and praising Putin.
Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney was spot on when she asked, “Do we hate our political adversaries more than we love our country?” Possibly they do, but I believe their support of Putin is about personal gain, political power and destructive pride.
My hope is that this kind of sad, thoughtless behavior on the part of some members of the Republican Party will pass, and that we can then expect civility and morality from all our American leaders.
Galen Clagett
Frederick
