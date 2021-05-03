I’m writing in response to Karl Bickel’s article “Yes or no on SRO? in As I See It on April 28. Among many other points, I find the title itself a bit interesting given that Mr. Bickel has routinely run for sheriff in Frederick County. Hence, his opinion on the subject should be of great importance to us all, should he become sheriff. I’ve never been sold that he supports the SRO program.
Mr. Bickel indicates that he believes the answer to either yes or no on the program depends on the results of gathered empirical evidence. While I do believe that departments, programs, their costs and their specific goals, should be able to be articulated, it could be quite a chore to provide “empirical” evidence on the SRO program as I believe it would require FCSO to “prove” a negative. While I don’t factually know this, my belief is that all police “take home cars” are based on this very philosophy. To see a police car on the highway (on duty or off) is a deterrent and quickly provides additional police presence and assistance should they be needed. Same with the SRO program, but how do you prove value for being a positive role model, or mentoring, or guidance toward a career or away from crime? How many trouble makers or criminals steer clear of the school because of the car outside and the deputy on the inside? Impossible to say.
Do I believe the SRO program is perfect, no, but I do 100 percent support it, and would only suggest that it be routinely evaluated, and tweaked to refine it. Specifically, I would listen to citizen and school system concerns regarding areas where it may not be working as well as it should. However, this is a case where I would want empirical evidence. For example, what is it that the SROs are doing, or not doing, that’s causing concern on the part of the children, the parents, and/or the school system employees? This would include both specific incidents or more globally. Merely not wanting the cops in school, wanting them in plain clothes, wanting them unarmed, would be non-starters for me. If I had children in the school system, I would be very thankful that there is a marked cruiser outside, and a fully uniformed officer inside.
In reference to every new restrictive firearm legislation, anti-gun proponents are always fond of saying, “but if it only saves one life it’s worth it.” So, on April 20, a deputy on duty at TJ High, was notified by school employees of a suspicious subject parked in front of the school. The deputy was already on scene (no need to wait for his arrival) responded immediately, and investigated. A subject was subsequently arrested after having been found with drugs, a pellet gun and 9mm ammunition. We can’t know whether an incident was prevented, or an injury, or a death, but if my child were in that school, I would be VERY glad it went down exactly as it did.
