The County Council’s acceptance of a flawed audit of the 287(g) program in the county detention center is a defeat for transparent and responsive government.
Just one year ago, the county executive and County Council issued a statement calling for an audit. It read “we believe the answers to how much this program costs county local taxpayers should be answered." What they accepted was a report that left unanswered the major costs of 287(g) and amounted to a cover-up. What they did not address was how 287(g) harms the immigrant community; nor how its defenders promote racial bias in its defense.
The auditors concluded that the wage and salary costs for the time deputies spend completing their ICE activities would not be considered for the purpose of the audit. They accepted detention management’s practice of merging that time with that of other duties of the deputies wearing ICE badges. The audit then gives no answers to the basic question — how many hours ICE deputies spend on ICE activities and their wages and salaries for that work.
Not counting the cost of deputies' hours spent on ICE activities means the auditors found 287(g) costs a mere trifle, considering the budget for the detention center is about $50 million a year. They counted only costs associated with ICE training and came up with figures averaged over five years: one model was a cost of $9,000 a year, the other almost $21,000.
Clearly the executive and the council still have to answer basic questions about 287(g). I want to believe that they are committed to the hard work of making sure, as they stated in last year’s call for an audit, “Frederick is a welcoming and caring community ... we work hard every day to ensure that all in our community enjoy the benefits of living in Frederick County.”
However, their acceptance of the audit and its flawed premise is a backward step. Equally concerning is the effusive praise some of the council members gave to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins at the public meeting for the audit’s release. Praise seems misplaced when he and the county are the subject of a lawsuit about bias toward an immigrant or when groups come to Frederick to rally for him and his 287(g) program.
(9) comments
If 287 (g) is going to be done, it needs to be done right. First, all contracts that the Frederick County budget pays for should be under County control. The CE and the Frederick County Council should be the ones to sign all contracts. As long as the Sheriff is independent that will never happen. The Sheriff office is mandated by State Constitution, so it will remain - for now. However, the County can set up a County Police Department that will do ALL police work with the Sheriff left to maintain the jail and deliver subpoenas. The County can then limit the budget of the Sheriff so there's less abuse of County tax money.
The audit was a financial audit. That's what was asked for and that's what was done.
Exactly, it didn't go into the work being done or how it was being done.
Did the audit follow the scope as established? If not, why not?
[ninja]
When a Deputy is on the clock, they are getting paid. Perhaps an audit of how much their coffee drinking time is costing would produce some results.
I suspect the open borders crowd will never be happy until it's everybody in free and free stuff for everybody.
[ninja]
We are unhappy when we are paying a Sheriff who goes down to Texas to do his job and takes money from a racist organization, FAIR.
Um...no dick. The Sheriff went to the Rio Grande for training on drug and human trafficking to help understand the issue of how illegal drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine are getting to Frederick County. To understand that you must trace the supply chain. You used to go on off-site training during your working career, right? As for FAIR being racist, well that is your opinion. Fair was called a "racist" organization by the now discredited SPLC. I provided you with the links to the stories, but apparently you failed to read them. The BoD and staff are very diverse. So much for your wanting to understand the situation, and the truth.
Very. Veey. Well said.
And glad you mentioned the lawsuit.
Personally, I believe it was the lawsuit that played a big role that prompted the council to want the audit.
Kelly, I think you will find a audit is required. The law suit had nothing to do with it m
