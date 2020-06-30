George Floyd's murder on May 25 in Minneapolis seems to have turned into a long overdue national and international outcry by millions of people about the unacceptable realities of colonialism and supremacy as they exist today.
About the realities: cultural, economic, physical, political, social and spiritual that come from an attitude of disrespect for humanity that became legitimized over 900 years ago in a Papal Bull named Terra Nullius — a Latin expression meaning "nobody's land" — which has been used since to justify the ecological and genocidal behavior toward everyone and everything, including those of different faiths, which stand in the way of greed, power and control.
On June 8, there were two articles published by two women scholars that focus on the facts that as uprisings spread across the United States and elsewhere that focusing on the inequities, economic injustices and transformations needed are key to achieving cultural, racial and social justice — and peace.
Michelle Alexander, who is a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times, article is titled: Opinion: America, This Is Your Chance — We must get it right this time or risk losing our democracy forever. In the article she points out that: "Our only hope for our collective liberation is a politics of deep solidarity rooted in love."
The other article was written by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, and was published in The New Yorker, and is titled: How Do We Change America? The quest to transform this country cannot be limited to challenging its brutal police.
While there are many pieces of writings available, I feel that these two articles would provide fertile ground for the beginnings of ongoing dialogues throughout this community and elsewhere, and hope that both the city of Frederick and the Frederick County governments will set aside time for and fund comprehensive, facilitated dialogues throughout the city and outlying towns, to explore the insights they and many other approaches offer up for everyone.
I spent eight years with the Navy and Naval Reserve as a Commissioned Officer and Naval Aviator flying jets off of carriers during the Vietnam era. One of my life's epiphanies took place back then when the understandings of my epigenetic, Anabaptist roots surfaced, and I was forced to accept the true costs of endless wars. I hope that the articles and badly needed peaceful conversations will provide the same opportunity for other folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.