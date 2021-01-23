Donald Trump is again on the impeachment chopping block for his alleged actions that caused the destruction of the Capitol building by people making their own irresponsible decisions.
The left — since day one — has had it in for Trump and though I have not always agreed with his choice of words, he was still elected by the people legally. No coercion found. Yet they continue to look for reasons to undermine his legitimate presidency.
Now to the point that I would like to make. The country has been in turmoil for over a year. The death of George Floyd sparked protest, violence, destruction of property and the unnecessary death of people and law enforcement. The president offered help to many of the cities being destroyed and governors and mayors refused the help. Seattle's mayor did nothing as protesters trashed the city allowing it to be called a "summer of love." If the Trump is to be impeached for his alleged actions that our country's lawmakers want, then I believe that these very same lawmakers should be removed from office for their neglectful actions that caused loss of lives, property and businesses.
This double standard of law and policy needs to come to an end. It is destroying our great Republic. All should be held accountable. As the old saying goes, what's fair for the goose is fair for the gander.
I seem to recall that when Obama was elected Mitch McConnell said his top priority spas ensuring Obama was a one term president. Leadership should do what is best for the country and what the majority of voters (not the electoral college) voted for.
