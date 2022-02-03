While the community is bringing up the need for million dollar turf fields for Frederick County high schools (which are greatly needed), let’s also bring up the need for swimming pools. Our 10 high schools share two swimming pools, and a third at the Urbana YMCA is available for practices only.
To be real, the county and the city need to combine financial resources to build the “proposed” aquatic center at Hargett Farm. I defer this away from FCPS as it gets its funding from the county, so why not just bypass FCPS and build it directly for the entire community and not just the schools – with the same funds? And for those of you who quickly jump to pools cost money to operate — why would Montgomery County have five county pools with more on the drawing board if they were losing money? An aquatic center would serve the entire community, from newborns to boomers, in a variety of ways: learn to swim, aerobics, swim meets, physical therapy, parties and fitness. Never mind that an aquatic center would provide good jobs and good activities for our community.
Come on, Frederick County and Frederick city. Let’s stop the talking and make things happen now.
Paul Gorgol
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.