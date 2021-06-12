I just read with interest Daniel Sauter of Mount Airy’s submission about the five stages of grief (Five stages of grief because of Biden, June 5) Mr. Sauter is apparently feeling as a result of actions by the nascent Biden Administration.
I wondered, as I read, whether Mr. Sauter’s grief could be assuaged if the current president could possibly incite an insurrection on a monthly or bi-monthly basis?
