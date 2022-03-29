Watching the news on television and reading two newspapers makes me a “news junkie.” During the previous presidential administration I found it cathartic to regularly put on paper the words I felt were needed to precede the name of the 25th president. Now, my new mission is to find enough adjectives that describe the despot Vladimir Putin.
So far I have listed the following: maniacal, disgusting, diabolical, despicable, disputable, disreputable, destructive, dictatorial (lots of d’s), horrible, unrelenting, horrendous, hateful, autocratic, self-righteous, ominous, self-destructive, relentless, criminal, obtuse, corrupt, paranoid, heartless, spiteful, mean, hateful — and I am still searching for more words that will convey how I feel about the war raging in the Ukraine that has left millions as refugees; destroyed cities, towns, hospitals and residences; and killed innocents who did nothing to provoke this ghastly incursion.
My name-calling is truly pointless. But it does provoke my will and resolve to do something, anything to show my support for those who are now homeless; those who need food and clothing; those who are giving their all to assist the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” We can all imagine ourselves as Miss Liberty in the harbor of New York City. Find a charity (one that is legitimate and approved, such as the Central World Kitchen) and give what you can. Then when you make your own list of adjectives, you can tell Putin that he cannot and will not suppress our resolve to see justice and freedom prevail.
Alice Haber
Frederick
