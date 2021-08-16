I am very disappointed with the Frederick News-Post’s stance to support the ADU proposal (ADU proposal adds to city’s ‘toolbox’ Aug. 11). This proposal will cause undue burden on residents in older Frederick city neighborhoods, where Home Owner Associations (HOA) do not exist.
Homes in these neighborhoods are suppose to be single-family homes, not apartments, that is why they are zoned “residential” and not “commercial.” Developers, construction companies and “flippers” are moving into many of these neighborhoods and instead of revitalizing the homes and selling them, they are housing multiple employees in the homes, renting rooms in the home to multiple individuals and in some cases the individuals living in the home are renting space to others. The ADU proposal actually gives these individuals another “tool” in the “toolbox,” instead of protecting the neighborhoods.
In addition, infrastructure, such as water and sewerage lines, is old in these neighborhoods. Off-street parking is also an issue in many of the neighborhoods, as well. I do not see where infrastructure has been fully taken into consideration. Many of these neighborhoods already have parking issues, because of Frederick’ inaction in enforcing current off-street parking requirements for single-family dwellings. In my neighborhood, we have several homes that sold their off-street parking to a developer to build homes on the land and were never required to build additional off-street parking for their residence. Most of these homes have at least three vehicles and in some cases there are six vehicles using street parking for one home. Allowing ADUs will just add to this parking situation and my guess is the city will grant exceptions so that the ADUs will not be required to have off-street parking. The streets are not wide enough to have parking on both sides. This is a safety issue.
If the ADU proposal is used as it is intended, as an independent living space for a family member and required to provide off-street parking, it is a good idea, but unfortunately there will be individuals who will find a loophole and use the ADU for unintended purposes, which will turn older neighborhoods.
Le Anna Wachter
Frederick
