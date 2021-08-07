I bought a house in Frederick about 2½ years ago. I was happy that I was able to find a house that I could afford and also provide affordable housing for friends and siblings who were just starting out as well. It was no small accomplishment then, and it’s only gotten harder since.
Zoning restrictions throughout the state have decreased the amount of new construction, especially of smaller units, for decades. This has increased the cost of housing significantly, which is putting more strain on young adults who already face more debt due to increases in the cost of college education. According to Zillow, the median home price in Frederick has increased from $253,000 to $378,000 over the last 10 years.
I don’t think I am the only person who is concerned about a generation not being able to afford a place to live. Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) would increase the stock of smaller, affordable housing units, a goal shared by Frederick County’s plan to build over 10,000 additional housing units by 2030. This also helps ensure we don’t have a generation buried in debt or forced to move out of Frederick because of a lack of affordable housing
My neighbors are allowed to build driveways, garages, additions, pools and outdoor kitchens in their backyards. While it’s important to be courteous, there is no need to have public meetings any time someone wishes to build on their property, so long as they are in compliance with building code. Preventing ADUs from being built means that anyone can stop someone from building a space intended for their aging parents, their adult kids trying to get on their feet while staying in the area they grew up in, or just a friend who needs a cheaper place to live. That may keep our neighborhoods the same, but it won’t make them better. I would urge Frederick residents to support ADUs to further affordable housing for the next generation.
Please support the new ADU ordinance as is, without a public review process.
If you wish to share your views on the ADU ordinance with the Board of Aldermen, you may email them at aldermangroup@cityoffrederickmd.gov. The final vote is scheduled for a public hearing on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.
Sam Satre
Frederick
Quality of life diminishes as population density increases, Driveways, pools and garages don't need the services Adu's will require. VOTE NO !!
