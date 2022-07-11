What Mike Spurrier’s letter (Page A11, July 7 edition of The Frederick News-Post) and the comments I have seen don’t seem to acknowledge is that there is an entire class of landlords in our society who deliberately and methodically exploit their tenants to maximize profits.
Profits are maximized by minimizing property maintenance. It is just that simple. If landlords are not compelled via rigorously enforced municipal ordinances to provide and maintain decent living conditions for their tenants, the bad actors won’t. Affordable housing need not be squalid housing. Those who argue otherwise often have an agenda involving profit.
John Hall
Frederick
