I was very excited to see the piece “Bill to scrap subsidies for incinerators, biogas facilities rehashes memories of proposed Frederick project” (The Frederick News-Post, March 11-12) by Emmett Gartner appear as a top news alert.
Accurate climate information is incredibly important, especially from our local news sources.
However, I was disappointed to read that the sponsor, Sen. Karen Lewis Young, wants the bill to be "not quite as aggressive" next time.
In my opinion, this work needs aggression — from the ground up.
If more people from Maryland knew what these broader conversations of plastic pollution and air pollution really looked like in their state, the kind of behavior by the Public Service Commission discussed in Gartner’s piece would not succeed.
Before making assumptions, I headed to the Maryland Public Service Commission website.
There is a brief section that currently lists waste-to-energy plants as “Tier 1” clean energy sources, along with solar and wind fuel sources on Maryland’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard. This information is there for people to view, but it is hidden in “Frequently Asked Questions.”
They do not go into detail about the production of each source, or that trash incinerators and landfills are eligible for state tax breaks under this qualification.
The blanket distinctions of “Tier 1” and “Tier 2” disguise the truth and muddle the meaning of clean energy.
I believe that by making language accessible, making context accessible, and uncovering the disguises of public information, activism will become accessible.
Politics are often lived experiences, and if more people were given the opportunity to learn and understand, through state transparency and community teaching, county commissioners who previously dismissed this issue would feel the public pressure.
Editor's note: Beatrix Sherry is a freshman at Bennington College.
