I agree 110 percent with Richard Schultz’s letter, “Democrats need to focus on people here legally.” The listed $115 billion spent on people living here illegally would be better spent supporting our homeless, medical needy and veterans.
I have never traveled to a foreign country where a passport and often a visa was not required. Failure to not have the required documents did not get you entry into that country, and in some cases, could result in jail time. So why should the United States be any different, requiring persons wanting to come here to have the required documentation?
And to the question posed, “Why do Democrats hate legal immigrants and U.S. born citizens?” To me, the answer is simple. We, U.S. born citizens and legal immigrants are difficult “to control” and that’s what the Democrats want — control.
U.S. born citizens still have the right to vote and that gives us some control of what is happening in this country.
