I read that Justice Samuel Alito is stating that Congress can't impose a code of ethics on the Supreme Court.
The story quoted Alito telling The Wall Street Journal: “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it. No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period."
Remember to be careful believing what you read and what people tell you — no matter your political beliefs.
The Constitution gives the power of the treasury to our elected representatives in Congress. Congress has the power to make sure that the Supreme Court does not get fully funded if it does not provide us with the accountability of following a code of ethics. "Period."
Forget what party is pushing what bill. Look at which bill will give you a return on the investment of your tax dollars.
Alito, and Thomas with him need to go to the trash heap. Their unabashed greed and avarice disqualify them from being arbiters in any case in any Court in the land. Period.
