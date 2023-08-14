I read that Justice Samuel Alito is stating that Congress can't impose a code of ethics on the Supreme Court.

The story quoted Alito telling The Wall Street Journal: “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it. No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period."

olefool
olefool

Alito, and Thomas with him need to go to the trash heap. Their unabashed greed and avarice disqualify them from being arbiters in any case in any Court in the land. Period.

