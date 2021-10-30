Frederick County is in good fiscal health. County property taxes, and even more so, the income tax have generated a substantial surplus. Currently, there is around a $74 million surplus on a budget of over $700 million. By the way, this does not include an additional $50 million from the federal government in COVID relief funds which have not yet been allocated.
This should not be viewed as a government windfall. Rather, it is almost entirely due to income and property taxes generated by the citizens. It is an overpayment of 10 percent in taxes to the county from the taxpayers. It should not be treated as money for the government to spend, but rather should be returned back to the taxpayers, especially in light of continued record spending on the county level (the county budget increased 7.7 percent last year alone and has increased 19 percent over the past three years).
It is true that despite my vote against, the county allocated $32 million of this surplus to purchasing the old State Farm building off of Route 15 and Route 40 near the Red Horse to be used for purposes to be determined.
Regardless of how you feel about the county quickly making the biggest purchase in its history to purchase this 60-year-old building without a public dialogue or even a concrete plan on how to use the space, that still leaves an over $40 million surplus from the county taxpayers.
Council Member Blue has started a conversation about giving some of this back to the taxpayers. His plan calls for the return of $7.4 million to the taxpayers — about 10 percent of the surplus by giving $175 to each house that is valued at less than about $328,000. This would result in about half of Frederick County households receiving a payment and half receiving nothing.
I am challenging the council to at least double the $7.4 million to be returned to the taxpayers. Every household has contributed to the surplus, so every household should get a tax rebate. Each property owner should get a check for $175. I believe we must return this surplus to the taxpayers before more of it is spent.
Philip Dacey
Frederick
Dacey is an at-large member of the Frederick County Council
