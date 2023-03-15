I read Jack Hogan’s column in the weekend edition of The Frederick News-Post ("Ethical quarrel, budget survey, and grants for agriculture") that an attorney representing CBM Consulting has accused County Councilman Steve McKay with an ethics violation. This is silly, absurd and very serious.
McKay is my representative on the County Council and is a neighbor. Although I differ with McKay on many policy issues (he is a Republican and I am a liberal Democrat), I do not think there is a more upstanding member of the council.
McKay has fought against bad development since before he was elected to the County Council. He has no fear of speaking his mind.
The charge that he has a conflict of interest is laughable.
McKay questioning whether so many houses should be built in an area that has overcrowded roads and schools is exactly what he was elected for. If he might think, “How would this project affect me if it were 1 mile away instead of 4.5 miles?,” that is exactly what I want my representative to do.
It is part of relating to his constituents. Being able to express such concerns is a necessary part of a functional democracy.
In a gonzo attempt to win this case, CBM Consulting’s attorney (according to Hogan’s reporting) jumped to several conclusions. It seemed that the attorney could get inside McKay’s head and know what he was really thinking.
This is part of what is wrong with our politics. People think they can hurl any absurd charge to win the current argument.
I think the attorney should apologize to McKay, to all members of the council, and to all of the citizens of Frederick County.
The attorney attacked an elected representative for doing his job. The attorney should withdraw from this case.
