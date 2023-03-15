I read Jack Hogan’s column in the weekend edition of The Frederick News-Post ("Ethical quarrel, budget survey, and grants for agriculture") that an attorney representing CBM Consulting has accused County Councilman Steve McKay with an ethics violation. This is silly, absurd and very serious.

McKay is my representative on the County Council and is a neighbor. Although I differ with McKay on many policy issues (he is a Republican and I am a liberal Democrat), I do not think there is a more upstanding member of the council.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription