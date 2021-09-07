So, 3.5 million people face eviction in the next two months. I know that landlords are between a rock and a hard place. Renters and mortgagees are between harder rocks and harder hard places.
If people have no rent money and landlords have no renters because they have no money to pay their current rent, what is the answer? Empty apartments and empty houses. That is an even a worse situation because then, we have 3.5 million Americans in the street.
What happened to the monies that Congress approved for this situation?
This is going to affect Frederick County. Our neighbors and friends will be put out. With bad rental records, they will not be wanted by new landlords.
I think it is time to realize that we are digging a big hole.
Some recent observations:
- An eight-roll pack of toilet tissue cost over $8 at the market the other day. It did, I saw it. That's very expensive when a business wants you to work for $7.50 an hour.
- A house in Frederick County was listed for $1.2 million and was sold for $2.2 million. Amazing.
- Our health care system (especially workers) is being driven into the ground.
- The paper the other day said that the unvaccinated should not have to pay extra premiums. Why not? There is a preventive measure that can save lives. I say no extra premium for regular needs, but if you are not vaccinated, and you get COVID, you must pay a penalty. That is a good idea about smoking and other illnesses too.
- So why is the federal government not helping states and counties like they should be? Why is the Fed blocking all the good programs to help people.
Did you know that insurers of home real estate are canceling fire insurance policies in the west? I saw that also. Why are the "powers to be" not protecting us? Why is government and industry not passing programs to help Americans?
You say what programs? Health care for all, medicine for all, voting for all, education for all, minimum wage for all, and taxes for all, especially for billionaires that do not contribute to our general welfare (taxes).
