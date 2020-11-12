I would like to add the name of Dr. Duve, an orthodontist, to those Chip Jewell referenced in his column on who worked in the Professional Building in the 1960s.
I spent many early mornings with him, several involving plaster casts taken to help improve my smile. My family also utilized the services of Doctors Davis and Thomas Jr.
