America grieves once again over the senseless mass shooting in a school in Nashville. America is a broken nation, unlike many nations, because of our idolization of guns, especially weapons of war.
Eddie Glaude of Princeton University clearly stated the problem.
American culture, exemplified by politicians sending out Christmas cards with the entire family, including the children, holding guns, with a Christmas tree in the background.
Is that the message of the Prince of Peace and God’s message of love for the world?
It is a disgrace that politicians are so infected with guns that they don’t care about children in school being slaughtered daily and families being torn apart by such killing.
Here is Glaude’s diagnosis of the brokenness of America.
We have become a society based on “greed, selfishness, and indifference.”
Greed generated by the gun manufacturers and gun lobbyists more interested in selling weapons of mass killing than they care about children.
They are complicit with many politicians in Congress and in state legislatures who greedily gobble up money from gun manufacturers for political elections.
Selfishness is the sickness of many political leaders more interested in their personal agenda and future elections than in the lives of children.
They are only interested in saying it’s tragic that another 9-year-old has been killed and that the family has their prayers and sympathy, but won’t raise a voice or vote to solve the problem of guns.
Personal greed and personal self-centered political lives — breaking America with the epidemic of killing fields in our schools.
Finally, Glaude says the third problem is indifference.
No matter where the killing takes place, the political leaders, nationally and locally, go back to their greed and selfishness and couldn’t care less.
These three diseases, according to Glaude, are killing our nation, children, teachers and educators.
When is America going to stop the killing in our schools and our streets?
There have been over 130 mass shootings since the beginning of 2023. When will the insanity end?
