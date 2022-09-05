I believe our country is at its lowest point since the Great Depression in the 1930s. I believe we are being led, not by any real leaders but by people who seemingly have no idea how to do the job they agreed to do for America.
It begins at the top with a man who seemingly has no idea how to do anything but make changes that are hurting all of the citizens of America with, not only higher prices but, in some cases, higher taxes. He seemingly is being led by socialists. Our Constitution is mostly being ignored by the people who need to obey it.
The prices of energy, food and most other necessary goods are the highest they have been in many years. The biggest threat to America, I believe, is coming from offshore countries such as Russia and China. Iran, which has the capacity to build a nuclear bomb, and North Korea, which has reportedly fired missiles off its west coast, it seems, are also recognizing the weakness America now has to defend against a political or social attack, or an actual war.
We have thousands of illegal immigrants entering our country. Many of these people are “got aways,” people who are not caught at the border and are now infiltrating our country. I believe many of the “got aways” could have intent to steal, rape, murder and build a force ready to attack us from the inside. It already happened in the past on Sept. 11, 2001, when an attack knocked down the World Trade Center’s twin towers, killing approximately 3,000 people.
Joe Biden and, in my opinion, the inappropriate people he appointed in terms of what they need to know to do their job are all watching and supporting America crumbling but denying it every time I have heard them questioned. In addition, we have a high-handed Department of Justice and FBI that had the gumption to raid a former president’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.