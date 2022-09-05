I believe our country is at its lowest point since the Great Depression in the 1930s. I believe we are being led, not by any real leaders but by people who seemingly have no idea how to do the job they agreed to do for America.

It begins at the top with a man who seemingly has no idea how to do anything but make changes that are hurting all of the citizens of America with, not only higher prices but, in some cases, higher taxes. He seemingly is being led by socialists. Our Constitution is mostly being ignored by the people who need to obey it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription